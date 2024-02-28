3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

The operation led to the interception of 3500 kg of drugs and the apprehension of five suspects believed to be from Pakistan or Iran. The seized contraband included Charas, Methamphetamine, and Morphine.

In a collaborative effort between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, a monumental haul of narcotics, totalling 3500 kg and valued at over Rs 1000 crore, has been intercepted offshore in Indian waters. The operation, conducted off the Gujarat coast, culminated in the apprehension of five suspects believed to be nationals of either Pakistan or Iran, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

Gyaneshwar Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general (operations), hinted at forthcoming details regarding the seizure, emphasizing its historic magnitude. "The five detained individuals, lacking proper identification, are suspected to hail from Iran or Pakistan. This marks the largest offshore drug seizure in the country's history in terms of quantity," Singh asserted.

According to an official statement from the Indian Navy, the confiscated contraband includes 3,089 kg of Charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine, and 25 kg of Morphine. The operation was instigated following intelligence gleaned from a P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance duty, which detected a suspicious dhow vessel involved in smuggling activities.

Swift action ensued as the Indian Navy diverted a mission-deployed ship to intercept the dubious vessel, leading to the apprehension of its crew alongside the illicit cargo. Subsequently, the detained dhow, its crew, and the confiscated narcotics were handed over to law enforcement agencies at an Indian port for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

In a statement underscoring the collaborative effort, the Indian Navy emphasized its unwavering commitment to combating narcotics trafficking within India's maritime jurisdiction, reflecting a resolute stance against such criminal activities.

This operation marks the latest milestone in the ongoing partnership between the NCB and the Indian Navy aimed at thwarting drug smuggling operations in the Indian Ocean region. Previous successful interventions include the seizure of 221 kg of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast in February 2022 and the interception of 200 kg of high-grade heroin near the Kerala coast in October 2022.

A notable seizure from the previous year involved the interception of a vessel from Pakistan carrying 2500 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 12000 crore in the Indian Ocean. Investigations into these incidents have revealed the involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers exploiting maritime routes for the illicit drug trade across India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.