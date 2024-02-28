Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    The operation led to the interception of 3500 kg of drugs and the apprehension of five suspects believed to be from Pakistan or Iran. The seized contraband included Charas, Methamphetamine, and Morphine.

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    In a collaborative effort between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, a monumental haul of narcotics, totalling 3500 kg and valued at over Rs 1000 crore, has been intercepted offshore in Indian waters. The operation, conducted off the Gujarat coast, culminated in the apprehension of five suspects believed to be nationals of either Pakistan or Iran, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

    Gyaneshwar Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general (operations), hinted at forthcoming details regarding the seizure, emphasizing its historic magnitude. "The five detained individuals, lacking proper identification, are suspected to hail from Iran or Pakistan. This marks the largest offshore drug seizure in the country's history in terms of quantity," Singh asserted.

    According to an official statement from the Indian Navy, the confiscated contraband includes 3,089 kg of Charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine, and 25 kg of Morphine. The operation was instigated following intelligence gleaned from a P8I LRMR aircraft on surveillance duty, which detected a suspicious dhow vessel involved in smuggling activities.

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    Swift action ensued as the Indian Navy diverted a mission-deployed ship to intercept the dubious vessel, leading to the apprehension of its crew alongside the illicit cargo. Subsequently, the detained dhow, its crew, and the confiscated narcotics were handed over to law enforcement agencies at an Indian port for further interrogation and legal proceedings.

    In a statement underscoring the collaborative effort, the Indian Navy emphasized its unwavering commitment to combating narcotics trafficking within India's maritime jurisdiction, reflecting a resolute stance against such criminal activities.

    This operation marks the latest milestone in the ongoing partnership between the NCB and the Indian Navy aimed at thwarting drug smuggling operations in the Indian Ocean region. Previous successful interventions include the seizure of 221 kg of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast in February 2022 and the interception of 200 kg of high-grade heroin near the Kerala coast in October 2022.

    A notable seizure from the previous year involved the interception of a vessel from Pakistan carrying 2500 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 12000 crore in the Indian Ocean. Investigations into these incidents have revealed the involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers exploiting maritime routes for the illicit drug trade across India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai terms En Mann En Makkal Padayatra experience of a lifetime

    '234 seats covered in 6 months...' TN BJP chief K Annamalai recalls En Mann En Makkal Padayatra (WATCH)

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Indian jeweller booked in the US for multimillion-dollar international trade fraud scheme

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker' vkp

    Actor Prakash Raj lands in controversy again, calls PM Modi a 'hoarse loudspeaker'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun' RBA

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel osf

    Dhruv Jurel's rising stature sparks wicketkeeper debate: Anil Kumble draws 'MS Dhoni' parallel

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon