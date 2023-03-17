Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    35 Jharkhand policemen have fallen ill, but nobody so far knows why

    The jawans had returned to Deoghar two days ago after law and order duty at various places. 

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    As many as 35 jawans of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) fell ill in the early hours of Friday with complaints of headache and vomiting and were rushed to hospital, a senior official said.
      
    Seventeen of them were discharged after checkups while 18 were admitted to Sadar Hospital, a JAP official said. The condition of the 18 jawans is stable, he said. 

    Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the illness, the official said.

    The jawans had returned to Deoghar two days ago after law and order duty at various places. 

    Ruling out food poisoning, the  JAP official said they suspected viral fever to be the cause of the sickness as over 650 jawans had consumed the same meal on Thursday night. 

    Civil Surgeon, Deoghar, Dr Yugal Choudhary, said the jawans had complaints of vomiting, loose motion, and headache which could be due to contaminated water, heat, food poisoning or any other reason and tests were being conducted. 

    JAP-5 DSP Sumit Prasad said a total of 682 jawans are undergoing training here under a special promotional course.  

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
