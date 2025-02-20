'30 years of hard work paid off...' Rekha Gupta’s son Nikunj on her becoming CM

Ahead of BJP leader Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in as the Chief Minister of New Delhi, her son Nikunj Gupta expressed pride in her three-decade-long journey, stating that her hard work had finally paid off. He thanked PM Modi and the party for the opportunity.

ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the swearing-in of BJP leader Rekha Gupta as the chief minister of New Delhi, her son Nikunj Gupta on Thursday stating that her three decades-long hard work had finally paid off.

Speaking to ANI, Nikunj said, "It is good that a woman has been given the opportunity to be the CM. We are confident that she will be able to shoulder her responsibility very well. Her 30-year-long hard work has proved to be successful. She has worked hard and did all this on her own. She started from DUSU...We thank PM Modi, the party and everyone for this opportunity to her..."

Rekha Gupta's mother-in-law, Meera Gupta, in her wishes said, "Work well."

The MLA from Shalimar Bagh constituency has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Chief Minister designate said, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

Further, she expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's high command for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," Rekha Gupta said.

Along with Rekha Gupta, six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

BJP is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

