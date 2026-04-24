Three people were killed and five others injured after an SUV collided head-on with a Camper in Churu, Rajasthan. The impact of the collision was severe, causing both vehicles to catch fire. The injured have been hospitalised for treatment.

Three people were killed and five other injured in a major road accident after a SUV collided head-on with a Camper in Churu, Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night.

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According to police, the impact of the collision was severe, causing both vehicles to catch fire, leading to the deaths of three people on the spot. Superintendent of Police Churu Nischay Prasad M said the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Rajkiya Bhartiya Hospital. The injured have been referred to another facility after receiving first aid at Rajkiya Bhartiya Hospital, SP said. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Another accident in Ajmer

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, two people were killed and several others were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Ajmer. As per police officials, the bus, carrying members of the same family, reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction before falling into a valley on April 19. Superintendent of Police Agarwal had said, "This incident occurred around 12 to 12:15 PM. 31 people from the same family were travelling in a bus from Ajmer to Pushkar. Due to a technical malfunction, the bus lost control and fell into the valley below." (ANI)