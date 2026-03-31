Odisha ADG Sanjeeb Panda announced significant success against Naxals, with 27 neutralised and 78 surrendering in 2025-26. He credited SOG, CRPF, and BSF for making 8 districts Naxal-free and eliminating 156 Naxals in the last 15 months.

Odisha's Success Against Naxalism

Additional Director General of anti-Naxal operations in Odisha, Sanjeeb Panda on Tuesday said that state police and security forces have achieved significant success in curbing Left-wing extremism across the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Panda commended the efforts of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and the intelligence wing for their coordinated operations and dedication. He noted that during 2025-26, security forces neutralised 27 Naxals, including 17 in Gariaband. Additionally, 78 Naxals surrendered before Odisha Police, while 42 laid down arms in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

"Odisha Police has been highly successful in removing Naxal threat from Odisha. For this success, I congratulate SOG, CRPF, BSF and our intelligence wing for their hard work and dedication. In 2025-26, the security forces neutralised 27 naxals, including 17 naxals in Gariaband. 78 naxals surrendered before the Odisha Police, and 42 naxals surrendered before Chhattisgarh...8 districts in the state have been made Naxal-free. In the last 15 months, we have eliminated 156 naxals from our ecosystem in the state," said Panda.

"I thank our CM for this direction and support. In this fight against naxalism, 239 security personnel laid down their lives...Now, there are only a handful of naxals in the Kandhamal district," he added.

National 'Naxal-Free India' Mission

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reflected on the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi-led central government's efforts in eradicating Naxalism from the country and recognised the Left-wing ideology as the "root cause of Red Terror."

While replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha under Rule 193 on the efforts to free the country from Naxalism, Amit Shah said that the Left-wing extremists and their supporters had presented a false narrative before innocent tribals that they were fighting for their rights and to deliver justice to them.

He said that Naxalism has now been almost completely eradicated from Bastar, and a campaign has begun to build schools and open ration shops in every village there.

The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. (ANI)