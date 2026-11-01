A young employed man sparked a viral debate on Reddit after his father criticized him for ordering an expensive biryani. Despite contributing to household expenses and saving money, the son believes in enjoying his earnings. His father argued he should invest those funds instead. Online users had mixed reactions.

A 23-year-old man’s decision to order biryani has sparked a disagreement with his father, turning a food purchase into a debate about money, savings and enjoying life. The young man shared his experience on Reddit, saying his father believes he is “ruining my future” by spending on food.

The man, who recently started his first job, said he lives with his parents, contributes towards household expenses and saves part of his income. He enjoys ordering biryani occasionally. After watching Toofani Biryani Hunt, he wanted to try different varieties. Craving dum biryani, he ordered an expensive handi biryani over the weekend.

His father questioned the bill and reportedly told him, “People your age should invest instead of spending on food.” The young man pointed out that his father had been buying the pair of sandals for six years, highlighting their attitudes towards spending. He believes an good meal should not be a mistake.

Check the viral post here:

The Reddit post attracted several responses, with many users backing him. One commenter said, “If you’re earning well, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with spending some money to enjoy your life.” Another advised, “Enjoy your biryani. Everyone has their own perspective on spending. It may be a waste of money for your dad, but if it brings you happiness, go ahead.”

A third user remarked, “You don’t need to save for anything. If a crisis comes, it comes. People here save for the future, even when they are dead. Enjoy your biryani.”

Others disagreed with his living arrangement. One asked, “Why are you living with your parents at 23? You have a job, move out and do what you want.” Another suggested, “He wants one for himself. Next time, order one for him too, and you’ll be fine.”

The discussion highlights differing views on money and treats.