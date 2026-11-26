Pune City Police have arrested six suspects following a daylight firing and stabbing incident near Shivajinagar Court. The event has sparked a political debate over law and order in Maharashtra between the state government and opposition leaders.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Pune City Police have taken six persons into custody in connection with an attempted murder incident reported near Shivajinagar Court in Pune on November 25, 2026. According to an official statement issued by Gauhar Hasan, DCP, Crime Branch, Pune City Police, the six persons taken into custody include Akshay Subhash Chavan (20), Amol Ramchandra Chavan (48), Swapnil Bajirao Gawali (28), Omkar Santosh Pawar (18), Suraj Sadhu Malekar (22) and one child in conflict with the law. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation following a broad-daylight firing and stabbing incident outside the Pune district court, alleging that the state government had kept the police force occupied with action against protesters instead of focusing on public safety. Speaking to reporters referring to the security arrangements in Mumbai, Thackeray on Wednesday said, "If we look at the law and order situation, even Amitabh Bachchan has to stand behind bulletproof glass in a city like Mumbai. There was a time when our Prime Minister in Kashmir used to have bulletproof glass and not in any other city. And this has happened because today the CM has busy the police force to go after the protesters..."

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also criticised the law and order situation in Pune and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister to restore security in the city within three to six months

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Wednesday condemned the incident but accused the Opposition of politicising it by portraying a gang-related shooting as a law and order failure. "We condemn this incident in its entirety. But the Opposition is celebrating a gang war and then calling it a law and order failure. How shameful is that? This was not a common citizen who was targeted; it was a criminal targeted by another criminal. So please do not implicate the public at large or play politics over this," she told ANI.

Highlighting the police action following the incident, Shaina NC said the accused had been identified and two weapons recovered within a limited time. "The police have identified the accused and recovered two weapons within a limited time. I think this is a failure of the gangs, so to speak, and this settling of scores will mark the end of both gangs. If law and order were not functioning, how would we have been able to find and identify the accused within hours, not months?" she said. She further condemned the use of violence, asserting that it had no place in Maharashtra's culture and civilisation. "We condemn it in the strongest words because violence has no place in Maharashtra's culture and civilisation," she added.

According to the police, a man identified as Mandar Kivde was attacked by at least four assailants outside the Shivajinagar Court premises in Pune on Wednesday. The incident involved firing and stabbing. Kivde was rushed to a hospital following the attack. (ANI)