Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures

    In a significant operation, 21 Indian nationals were released from the notorious Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

    21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 8:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 8:32 PM IST

    In a significant operation, 21 Indian nationals were released from the notorious Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

    This marks a continued effort to rescue Indians trapped in job scams across the region, with six others having been freed on August 20 and one more on August 12. Since July 6, a total of 57 Indian citizens have been safely extracted from the Myawaddy compounds.

    The Indian Embassy, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed gratitude towards the Myanmar authorities and local assistance for their critical support in these operations. "Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance is critical, and we thank them," the embassy stated.

    Last month, Myanmar authorities also played a crucial role in the release of 11 Indian victims who were trapped in a job scam at Shwe Ko Ko, another infamous scam hub in Myawaddy. These victims, like many others, had been lured by fake job offers and ended up in illegal operations involving human trafficking, call centre scams, and cryptocurrency frauds.

    Earlier, issues with repatriation were reported among 13 Indians stuck in Myanmar due to illegal entry into the country. Many Indian nationals have been caught in similar job scams not only in Myanmar but also in Cambodia and Laos. According to reports, a significant number of these victims hail from Tamil Nadu.

    The report highlighted that in 2022, 45 Indians were rescued from their fake employers by the embassies of Myanmar and Thailand, with over 150 more gradually freed from captivity in Shwe Ko Ko. The year 2024 has seen a rise in cyber scams involving fake trading apps, investment platforms, and fraudulent loan, dating, and gaming apps, further complicating the situation.

    In May 2024, 360 Indian nationals were rescued from similar scam operations in Cambodia, where they were held in locked compounds akin to those in Shwe Ko Ko. The alarming trend of such scams has prompted the Indian government to take decisive action.

    On May 16, the central government announced the formation of a high-level inter-ministerial committee under the chairpersonship of the special secretary (Internal Security) from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This committee aims to address the growing threat of cybercrime leading to such incidents.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram

    Won't let Assam become land of Miyas: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shk

    'Won't let Assam become land of Miyas', says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch)

    Police to record confidential statement of actress Sreelekha Mitra on harassment complaint against Ranjith dmn

    Police to record confidential statement of actress Sreelekha Mitra on harassment complaint against Ranjith

    Bengaluru court orders actor Darshan and gang to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to be shifted to different jails vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI gets permission to conduct polygraph test on ASI Anup Dutta snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: CBI gets permission to conduct polygraph test on ASI Anup Dutta

    Recent Stories

    Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed dmn

    Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says humbled by the nomination snt

    Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman, says goal is to make cricket 'more popular than ever before'

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE for these users! A step-by-step guide to use it gcw

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    5 EASY steps to create an IRCTC account gcw

    5 EASY steps to create an IRCTC account

    Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider vkp

    Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon