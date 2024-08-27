21 Indians rescued from Myanmar's notorious Dongmei scam centre, 57 victims freed since July; see pictures

In a significant operation, 21 Indian nationals were released from the notorious Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

This marks a continued effort to rescue Indians trapped in job scams across the region, with six others having been freed on August 20 and one more on August 12. Since July 6, a total of 57 Indian citizens have been safely extracted from the Myawaddy compounds.

The Indian Embassy, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed gratitude towards the Myanmar authorities and local assistance for their critical support in these operations. "Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance is critical, and we thank them," the embassy stated.

Last month, Myanmar authorities also played a crucial role in the release of 11 Indian victims who were trapped in a job scam at Shwe Ko Ko, another infamous scam hub in Myawaddy. These victims, like many others, had been lured by fake job offers and ended up in illegal operations involving human trafficking, call centre scams, and cryptocurrency frauds.

Earlier, issues with repatriation were reported among 13 Indians stuck in Myanmar due to illegal entry into the country. Many Indian nationals have been caught in similar job scams not only in Myanmar but also in Cambodia and Laos. According to reports, a significant number of these victims hail from Tamil Nadu.

The report highlighted that in 2022, 45 Indians were rescued from their fake employers by the embassies of Myanmar and Thailand, with over 150 more gradually freed from captivity in Shwe Ko Ko. The year 2024 has seen a rise in cyber scams involving fake trading apps, investment platforms, and fraudulent loan, dating, and gaming apps, further complicating the situation.

In May 2024, 360 Indian nationals were rescued from similar scam operations in Cambodia, where they were held in locked compounds akin to those in Shwe Ko Ko. The alarming trend of such scams has prompted the Indian government to take decisive action.

On May 16, the central government announced the formation of a high-level inter-ministerial committee under the chairpersonship of the special secretary (Internal Security) from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This committee aims to address the growing threat of cybercrime leading to such incidents.

