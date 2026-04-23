West Bengal and Tamil Nadu witnessed record-breaking voter turnout in the 2026 Assembly polls, with WB crossing 91% and TN nearly 85%. Women voters outnumbered men in both states, marking a new milestone for Indian democracy.

Record-Breaking Turnout Driven by Women Voters

It was a historic day as millions of voters across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal turned out in unprecedented numbers for the 2026 Assembly Elections. Breaking all records held since 1947, West Bengal (Phase-I) crossed the 91% mark, while Tamil Nadu saw nearly 85% participation. Most notably, it was women who led the charge, outvoting men in both states and helping to create a new milestone in India's democratic journey.

According to a press note from the Election Commission, West Bengal's first phase reached a staggering 91.78% poll participation, while Tamil Nadu registered a historic 84.69%. These figures surpass the previous benchmarks set in 2011, where Tamil Nadu recorded 78.29% and West Bengal saw 84.72%. The ECI attributed this success to a combination of intensive voter mobilisation and a series of new technological and voter-friendly initiatives designed to ensure a seamless voting experience.

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A key highlight was the leadership shown by female voters, who outpaced men in both states. In West Bengal, female turnout reached an unprecedented 92.69% compared to 90.92% for males. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, women turned out at a rate of 85.76%, while male participation stood at 83.57%. The Commission also noted significant participation from the third-gender community, which recorded 60.49% in Tamil Nadu and 56.79% in West Bengal.

The scale of the exercise was immense, involving a total electorate of over 9.33 crore people across 386 Assembly Constituencies. To facilitate this, the Election Commission deployed nearly 6 lakh polling staff across 1,19,440 polling stations. Transparency was a high priority, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team monitoring the process through 100% live webcasting from all polling stations in both states. As per the press note, to encourage such a high turnout, the Commission introduced several "voter-friendly" initiatives. These included the use of easily identifiable colour photos of candidates on EVM ballot papers and newly designed Voter Information Slips (VIS) for better readability. To reduce wait times, the ECI capped the number of electors at 1,200 per polling station. Significant efforts were also made toward inclusivity, providing wheelchairs, volunteers, and dedicated transport facilities to assist PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters in reaching their respective stations.

The Commission also oversaw bye-elections in three Assembly Constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Gujarat's Umreth-111, participation reached 59.03%, while Maharashtra's Baramati-201 and Rahuri-223 recorded 57.48% and 55.31% respectively.

Political Slugfest Erupts Over High Polling

The record-breaking turnout quickly became the centrepiece of a fierce political narrative, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading sharp attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in Bengal, described the polling as a "storm of change," asserting that women and youth had "opened a front" against the TMC. He accused the ruling party of corruption, misgovernance, and "usurping the rights of women," while expressing confidence that "the lotus will bloom everywhere" when votes are counted. PM Modi framed the high turnout as a sign that "fear is losing and trust is winning," urging voters--especially first-timers--to overthrow what he called a "ruthless government."

Echoing the aggressive tone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified the attack on TMC both on the ground and online. At a rally, he alleged the existence of a "syndicate raj" and "Bhaipo Tax," claiming corruption had crippled industries and daily life in Bengal. In a symbolic social media post after polling ended, Shah shared an image of a setting sun with the remark that "the sun of TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set," signaling BJP's confidence after Phase I voting.

On the ground, BJP leaders also projected strong electoral gains. Senior leader Dilip Ghosh claimed the party would cross 100 seats in the first phase itself, while questioning TMC's candidate choices and leadership approach.

Violence and Disruptions Mar Polling Day

However, the day was not without controversy. Violence and tension were reported in parts of Murshidabad.

Clash in Murshidabad

Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir clashed violently in West Bengal's Nowda area over a crude bomb incident ahead of polling. The groups attacked each other with lathis, pelted stones, and damaged vehicles before security forces intervened and brought the situation under control. The clash broke out after Kabir visited the area and staged a sit-in protest, alleging police lathi-charge on his supporters and demanding action against an officer. He accused West Bengal Police of bias and called for the suspension of Additional SP Majeed Khan, terming him a "TMC dalal." TMC leaders, in turn, accused Kabir of attempting to disrupt polling with "anti-social elements," reflecting the charged atmosphere on the ground.

BJP Candidate's Car Vandalised

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised in Asansol. The incident took place in the Rahamatnagar area when a large stone was allegedly thrown at her vehicle, shattering the rear glass and damaging it severely. Paul said she and her security personnel were unharmed, though her aide sustained minor injuries. She claimed the attack was part of a repeated pattern of violence in the area and alleged political involvement, linking it to the Trinamool Congress.

Separately, disruptions were reported in Malda's Mothabari constituency, where an EVM malfunction led to chaos and the temporary absence of a sector officer, adding to pre-election tensions in the district. Amid the political heat, the ECI maintained that polling remained largely peaceful and efficient, with real-time updates uploaded through the ECINET platform. International observers visiting polling booths under the International Election Visitors' Programme praised the arrangements as "systematic" and "well managed," highlighting facilities such as crèches, drinking water, and health camps.

Contrasting Narratives in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the political narrative played out differently but with equal intensity. Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote and urged citizens to treat voting as a "banner to protect Tamil Nadu," emphasising democracy, social justice, and state rights. Actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay raised concerns over alleged transport disruptions, claiming thousands of voters were stranded due to inadequate bus services and calling for extended polling hours. BJP leader K Annamalai alleged that the electoral process in parts of the state had been "vitiated," while Congress leader Manickam Tagore pointed to high enthusiasm among voters and urged rejection of underperforming candidates.

High Stakes for All Parties

As polling concluded, the high turnout in both states has set the stage for an intense electoral battle, with narratives of "change" versus "continuity" dominating the discourse. While the ruling parties defend their governance records, the Opposition has framed the election as a decisive moment for accountability and transformation.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. Voting for the remaining 142 seats in West Bengal will be held on April 29, while the results for both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will be declared on May 4.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state. In Tamil Nadu, the main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest.