Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Take the MOOD OF THE NATION poll

MOOD OF THE NATION Survey ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Every vote counts, every opinion matters!

Will the decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act backfire on the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

Will Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra improve the Congress party's chances and seat tally in the general elections?

What would you, the voter, rate as the biggest achievement of the Narendra Modi government?

Manipur or price rise? What would you rate as the biggest challenge for the Modi administration?

These are some of the questions that are part of a detailed MOOD OF THE NATION survey that Asianet News Network is conducting.

Be a part of one of the biggest online surveys ever. For every vote counts, every opinion matters!

Click on the image below to take part in the survey or click HERE