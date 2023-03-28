Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2019 Jamia violence case: No relief for Sharjeel Imam and others as Delhi HC partially reverses order

    On Tuesday, the high court framed charges against 9 people including Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha under under Indian Penal Code Sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353, 427 relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants.

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (March 28) charged 9 out of 11 accused in 2019 Jamia violence including Sharjeel Imam and Safoora Zargar. The High Court's judgment has come on a plea moved by the Delhi Police, challenging a trial court's order discharging Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam and student activists Asif Iqbal Tanha and others in a 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case.

    On Tuesday, the high court framed charges against 9 people including Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, and Asif Iqbal Tanha under under Indian Penal Code Sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353, 427 relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants. Two others, Mohd Abuzar and Mohammad Shoaib were acquitted by the court. 

    Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said, "It is clear that other people including Sharjeel were present in the crowd. They were not only raising slogans against Delhi Police, but were also trying to violently remove the barricade."

    Accused Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shazar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Chanda Yadav have been charged under different sections related to riots.

    The case concerns the violence that erupted after a clash between the Delhi Police and those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Jamia Nagar area in December 2019.

    In its February 4 order, the trial court had discharged all 11 people from the case while holding that they were made "scapegoats" by police and that dissent has to be encouraged, not stifled.

    The 11 people who were discharged by the trial court in the case are Imam, Tanha, Zargar, Mohammad Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mohammad Abuzar, Mohammad Shoaib, Umair Ahmad, Bilal Nadeem and Chanda Yadav.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
