Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson

    Ranjit Savarkar said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise or face legal action: Savarkar's grandson
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of VD Savarkar, has said that he will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if the latter does not apologise for his statement on the late Hindutva ideologue. He also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

    Rahul's "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi, and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone" remark has drawn fire from BJP.  The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

    Also Read: 'No guests after 10 pm...': Bengaluru society's bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming

    Calling such comments childish, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised".

    "Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

    Rahul's remarks also created a rift with the Congress party's ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT)

    At a rally on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said he considered Savarkar as his "idol", and had asked Gandhi to refrain from "insulting" him. 

    "Savarkar is our idol, and his insult will not be tolerated if we have to fight together to protect our democracy. Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice," he said, adding, "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we have come together to save our country's democracy and its Constitution. But you are deliberately being provoked. If we allow this time to get wasted, then democracy will cease to exist. 2024 will be the last election."

    "By making defamatory statements against Savarkar, the sympathy gained by Rahul Gandhi will start ebbing. This will, for sure, put the Maharashtra Congress in an uncomfortable position," an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' had said on Monday.

    Asked about Saamana's criticism of Rahul, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole avoided a direct reply, merely telling reporters in Nagpur that the Congress's ideology is to take everyone together. "It is the Congress which got freedom for the country and worked on the basis of the Constitution. Hence, coming to power or not being in power is secondary... principles are important for the Congress," he said.

    Also Read | H1B employees who have lost their jobs can stay in the US beyond 60 days; Here's how

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    'No guests after 10 pm...': Bengaluru society's bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming

    Jamia Violence case: Big win for Delhi Police, HC allows framing of charges against Sharjeel Imam, 8 others

    Jamia Violence case: Big win for Delhi Police, HC allows framing of charges against Sharjeel Imam, 8 others

    US State Department on Rahul Gandhi disqualification as MP and freedom of expression

    Normal and standard for us to engage with opposition leaders: US on reaching out to ex-MP Rahul Gandhi

    H1B employees who have lost their jobs can stay in the US beyond 60 days; Here's how

    H1B employees who have lost their jobs can stay in the US beyond 60 days; Here's how

    Simple address change process in Aadhaar among biggest causes of cyber fraud: Police

    Simple address change process in Aadhaar among biggest causes of cyber fraud: Police

    Recent Stories

    No guests after 10 pm Bengaluru society bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming gcw

    'No guests after 10 pm...': Bengaluru society's bizarre rules for bachelors leave netizens fuming

    Ram Charan birthday: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and others up oomph and style at RRR star's bash vma

    Ram Charan birthday: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and others up oomph and style at RRR star's bash

    Jamia Violence case: Big win for Delhi Police, HC allows framing of charges against Sharjeel Imam, 8 others

    Jamia Violence case: Big win for Delhi Police, HC allows framing of charges against Sharjeel Imam, 8 others

    US State Department on Rahul Gandhi disqualification as MP and freedom of expression

    Normal and standard for us to engage with opposition leaders: US on reaching out to ex-MP Rahul Gandhi

    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15 announces Elon Musk gcw

    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15, announces Elon Musk

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon