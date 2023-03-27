Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sasha, a female cheetah brought from Namibia dies due to kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh

    On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs, including three female cheetahs obtained from Namibia, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Sasha, a female cheetah which was among the eight Cheetahs brought from Namibia, on Monday (March 27) passed away. It is reportedly said that she was suffering from kidney problems and dehydration, a forest official said. 

    In January this year, she fell ill and was undergoing treatment. She was kept under the observation of doctors and a team of veterinary experts from Bhopal. 

    On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs, including three female cheetahs obtained from Namibia, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

    Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma said, "Eight cheetahs transported from Namibia are being monitored on a regular basis. During this time, it was discovered that the female cheetah, Shasha, was frail. Shasha was then observed by physicians and fed, and it was discovered that she is frail and requires more medical testing."

    "She was then put to the test. The examination revealed a case of dehydration as well as a little impact on the kidney. Also, we lacked several machines and needed sonography, so a team of doctors from Bhopal was summoned. The physicians arrived with a portable machine and carried out the exam. They will provide the test results later," he had further stated. 

    After the news that Sasha had become unwell, a team of medics from Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal were called to Kuno Park, led by Dr. Atul Gupta, Head Veterinarian of Van Vihar National Park, and his associate doctors.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
