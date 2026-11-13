A 20-year-old undergraduate student at IIT Roorkee was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday night. Police reports indicate the student had been experiencing depression and was receiving mental health support at the institute's wellness centre.

A 20-year-old undergraduate student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday night, November 12. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death, and a case has been filed.

When the student did not answer repeated taps on his hostel room door at approximately 11 p.m., his companions were worried and the situation came to light. He was apparently unresponsive when they peered through a window. The matter was subsequently reported to the police, who reached the campus around midnight. The student was declared dead after being examined by medical personnel at the institute.

Student Was Receiving Mental Health Support

According to police officials, the student had reportedly been experiencing depression and had been visiting the institute's wellness centre for more than a year.

Roorkee police station SHO Pradeep Singh Bisht said that a note was recovered from the room. According to the officer, it referred to the student's depression and did not hold anyone responsible for his death.

Police said there were no visible external injuries or indications of a struggle. The student's family has been informed, and a post-mortem examination is part of the investigation.

IIT Roorkee Yet to Issue Detailed Statement

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and gathering relevant information. The institute's administration had not issued a detailed public statement at the time of reporting.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of mental health support for students in higher education institutions. Academic and personal pressures can affect young people in different ways, making access to timely counselling and support systems essential.

The investigation is ongoing.