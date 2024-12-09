Over 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent back home; probe underway

Over 40 Delhi schools received a bomb threat on Monday morning. DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar are among the 44 schools that received a threat, prompting action. Students have been sent back home, while the Police have been informed.

Several schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail, prompting the school administrations to send the children back to their homes, Delhi Police said on Monday. Among the schools threatened were Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School, RK Puram's DPS, and Paschim Vihar's GD Goenka Public School. The local police, bomb detection teams, and the dog squad were among the fire authorities that arrived to the schools and carried out the search. According to a police spokesman, nothing unusual has been discovered thus far.

An explosion had previously taken place outside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, on a Sunday morning in October. The school wall, as well as surrounding stores and cars, were destroyed by the explosion. The very following day, October 21, schools were emailed to warn that all CRPF schools will be bombed by Tuesday at 11 a.m. The threat was discovered to be a fake when an inquiry got underway right away.

In recent months, several Indian airlines, hotels, train stations have received bomb threats, which have all turned out to be hoaxes. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated during the current Winter Session of Parliament that the number of hoaxed threat calls to airlines rose from 122 in 2023 to 994 in 2024, representing a 714.7 percent rise. The biggest number of bomb threat calls this year, 666, was received by airlines in October alone. June had 122 threats. By comparison, the largest number of threat calls last year was just 15 in September and October of 2023.

Latest Videos