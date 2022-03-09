Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Behind evacuation of students from Ukraine’s Sumy, 2 back-to-back calls by PM Modi

    After the attempt to relocate Sumy students failed on Monday, the crisis escalated to its highest level and PM Modi had a big role in clearing the way for the students.

    2 calls by PM Modi, 12 buses that created safe passage for Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 9, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    What set the ball rolling for the final evacuation of about 700 Indians from Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine after days of nerve-wracking negotiations, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

    After the attempt to relocate Sumy students failed on Monday, the crisis escalated to its highest level and PM Modi had a big role in clearing the way for the students.

    “In both calls, the leaders gave their green signal and told the Prime Minister that they did not have a problem with safe passage,” an official, who was privy to the developments that led to the evacuation effort on Tuesday, was quoted by The Indian Express.

    Also read: 'Fastest evacuation...' Indian students thank Govt for Ukraine border help

    Sources said the calls between the leaders gave the initiative a “final push”, and the decks were cleared after officials in Moscow and Kyiv got instructions to create a “humanitarian corridor”.

    The students had sent out SOS videos amid heavy shelling and gunfire in Sumy, but Indian officials were unable to organise safe passage for them. The students said they had run out of food and water and even threatened to start leaving the city on their own.

    “It was a complicated and dangerous situation,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying. After the first attempt to shift them failed on Monday, the crisis was escalated to the highest levels, the official told ANI.

    Also watch: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar worked the phone lines, too, while Defence Ministry officials reached out to their counterparts and two Indian ambassadors — Pavan Kapoor in Moscow and Partha Satpathy in Kiev — liaised with top officials in the two capitals.

    The Red Cross in Geneva was also contacted, and they alerted their unit in Ukraine, which helped with some of the arrangements.

    Several phone calls were made, and messages exchanged before the final green signal came through about midnight on Monday, even as the students were asked to stay away from social media — no tweets, no posts on Instagram.

    Also read: ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    NIFT Entrance Test 2022: How to check results, next round details and more

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court grants bail to convict Perarivalan

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC grants bail to convict Perarivalan

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention-dnm

    Chhattisgarh Budget 2022: Bag made of cow dung to present budget grabs attention

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine-dnm

    Bihar Cabinet approves liquor prohibition law, first-time offenders to be let off with fine

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Indian diplomat shames Pakistan over Kashmir at UNHRC

    Recent Stories

    Was Rohit Sharma calling Ravichandran Ashwin all-time great a slip of the tongue? Rashid Latif wonders-ayh

    Was Rohit calling Ashwin 'all-time great' a slip of the tongue? Latif wonders

    Explorer Shackleton's lost ship Endurance discovered in Antarctic depths-dnm

    Explorer Shackleton’s lost ship 'Endurance' discovered in Antarctic depths

    Jalsa Trailer Vidya Balan Shefali Shah appear in their boss lady avatars for trailer launch see pics drb

    Jalsa Trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah appear in their boss-lady avatars for trailer launch; see pics

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller RCB

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG Melbourne Cricket Ground-ayh

    Shane Warne state funeral to be held on March 30 at MCG

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon