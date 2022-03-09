Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, European union parliament member Maltigali spoke about the overall situation in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor Prasanth Reghuvamsom, European union parliament member Maltigali spoke about the overall situation in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with Asianet News at the Poland-Ukraine border, Maltigali said he is very impressed with the support and solidarity European have shown the Ukrainians in a time of need.

Maltigali concluded by saying, “We have opened all doors to Ukrainians, especially women and children, as men have to fight or die. But Germany and Europe stands on the side of Ukraine.”