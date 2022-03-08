‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

India has arranged several evacuation flights to bring back stranded citizens caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after the former declared a military operation to deNazify Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked Indian students and citizens to leave Kyiv immediately via available trains or any other mode of transportation available. Humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded people announced in various parts of Ukraine from 1000 hrs on March 8, said the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted, “All stranded Indians are urged to make use of this opportunity & evacuate using trains/vehicles or other available means of transport: Embassy of India in Kyiv.”

The Ukraine crisis deepened on Tuesday as Russian forces intensified their shelling, leading to scarcity of food, water and medicine. Both sides held the third round of negotiations on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Russian side wants to organise so-called humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus in order to take Ukrainians as prisoners, Vadim Denisenko, advisor to Ukraine Minister of Internal Affairs, said.

“Yesterday, the Russians again stated that they plan to provide humanitarian corridors today. I would like to believe that this will succeed, but, unfortunately, it seems that the Russian Federation has instructed its military not to allow any humanitarian corridors throughout Ukraine,” Denisenko said, UNIAN reported.

