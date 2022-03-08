Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fastest evacuation...' Indian students thank Govt for Ukraine border help

    "If the Indian government had not taken care of us, there would have been issues. No other government has carried out an evacuation operation like India has," a student said.

    Tamil Nadu students thank Indian Govt for Ukraine border help
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

    It was the fastest evacuation by any country... that what a group of students, who returned to their hometown in Tirunelveli from war-torn Ukraine, told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

    Stalin was on his way to Madurai when he learnt that a group of students had arrived in Tirunelveli. He visited the students at their homes and enquired about their well being.

    The students told Stalin that they had faced hardship for a couple of days till the time they reached the Ukraine border following which the Indian officials offered them assistance.

    On being asked by Stalin if they were taken care of at the border camp, the students said that arrangements for food had been done. They further said that the Indian government took care of them the moment they crossed the border. 

    "If the government had not taken care of us, there would have been issues. No other government has carried out an evacuation operation like India has," a student told Stalin.

    The students briefed Stalin about the course they were pursuing in Ukraine before the war broke out. Stalin assured the students that the state government would offer all possible assistance to them to continue their course in India. The chief minister said that government officials would contact the students and examine the modalities for completing their education in India. 

    The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday informed that all 600 Indian students had been evacuated from Sumy and were en route to the western Ukrainian border. Located near the Russian border, Sumy has seen heavy shelling and fighting. On Tuesday alone, at least nine people, including two children, were killed in an airstrike in the city.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee released

    'The Warrior Democrat': Tarun Vijay's book on 'Kashmir-unifier' Dr Mookerjee released

    Russia Ukraine war: All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine's Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA-dnm

    All Indians moved out of war-ravaged Ukraine’s Sumy city, en route to Poltava: MEA

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    International flights to resume March 27

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war: Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil-dnm

    Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed

    Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed

    Russia Ukraine war: Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online-dnm

    Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio escaped death on his way to meet Russian President Putin drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio escaped death on his way to meet Russian President Putin?

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon