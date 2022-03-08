'Fastest evacuation...' Indian students thank Govt for Ukraine border help

"If the Indian government had not taken care of us, there would have been issues. No other government has carried out an evacuation operation like India has," a student said.

It was the fastest evacuation by any country... that what a group of students, who returned to their hometown in Tirunelveli from war-torn Ukraine, told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin was on his way to Madurai when he learnt that a group of students had arrived in Tirunelveli. He visited the students at their homes and enquired about their well being.

The students told Stalin that they had faced hardship for a couple of days till the time they reached the Ukraine border following which the Indian officials offered them assistance.

On being asked by Stalin if they were taken care of at the border camp, the students said that arrangements for food had been done. They further said that the Indian government took care of them the moment they crossed the border.

"If the government had not taken care of us, there would have been issues. No other government has carried out an evacuation operation like India has," a student told Stalin.

The students briefed Stalin about the course they were pursuing in Ukraine before the war broke out. Stalin assured the students that the state government would offer all possible assistance to them to continue their course in India. The chief minister said that government officials would contact the students and examine the modalities for completing their education in India.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday informed that all 600 Indian students had been evacuated from Sumy and were en route to the western Ukrainian border. Located near the Russian border, Sumy has seen heavy shelling and fighting. On Tuesday alone, at least nine people, including two children, were killed in an airstrike in the city.