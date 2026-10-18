Congress MP Pramod Tiwari blamed mismanagement for a stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal that killed 19. He criticised the WB govt, saying 'Bengal is at God's mercy.' Police arrested 7 and imposed prohibitory orders.

Congress Blames Mismanagement for Tragedy

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday blamed mismanagement for the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left many injured, criticising the West Bengal government over the handling of the administration. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari claimed that such an incident had never occurred at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata before and urged the authorities to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. "Such an incident has never happened before at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. This is a result of mismanagement, and the way the government is being run, I can only say that Bengal is at God's mercy. This man does not know how to run the administration. The situation is deteriorating in every sphere of Bengal. I would only urge the authorities to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future," Tiwari told ANI.

Police Action and Investigation

Following the tragedy, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of the city for three days, effective from October 18 to October 20, to maintain law and order. The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. Kolkata Police has registered a suo moto case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)