Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the Ambaji temple on Maha Ashtami. He performed puja and aarti, praying for the well-being and progress of the state. He also reviewed the facilities and security arrangements for devotees visiting the temple.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the famous Ambaji temple and sought the blessings of Maa Ambe on the eighth day of Shardiya Navratri.

CM Performs Puja on Maha Ashtami

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, the Chief Minister performed the traditional rituals, offered prayers, and sought the blessings of the Goddess at Ambaji Temple, one of the renowned 51 Shakti Peethas.

Amid the chanting of sacred mantras, the CM performed puja and aarti for Jagat Janani Maa Jagdamba.

On this occasion, he prayed to Maa Ambe for everyone’s well-being, good health, and overall progress. The chief minister prayed for Gujarat to continue reaching new heights of development, for peace, harmony and prosperity to prevail in the state, and for Maa Adhyashakti's blessings to guide its continued progress.

CM Reviews Facilities for Devotees

After offering prayers and seeking the blessings, the Chief Minister reviewed the facilities, security arrangements, and darshan management provided by the district administration for devotees visiting Ambaji Dham from across the country during Navratri.

Local public representatives, the District Collector, the District Development Officer, the District Superintendent of Police, and senior officials of the Devasthan Trust were also present.

A large number of devotees gathered on the temple premises and welcomed the Chief Minister with chants of “Jai Ambe.”