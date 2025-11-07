The Health Ministry celebrated the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' with a mass singing event. The celebration was part of a national programme where PM Modi launched year-long commemorations, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin.

Health Ministry Joins National Celebration

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday celebrated the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', with a mass singing led by V Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary and Director General of NACO, along with senior ministry officials. The event, held alongside the national programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, the Ministry of Health shared, "A moment filled with pride and patriotism! Today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare echoed with national spirit as Ms. V. Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO, MoHFW, GoI, led the mass singing of Vande Mataram along with senior officials of the Ministry." https://x.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1986667261768442359

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The event was held in conjunction with the national programme graced by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, marking 150 years of India's national song, Vande Mataram. The celebration reflected the timeless spirit of unity and devotion that Vande Mataram continues to inspire across the nation," the post read.

PM Modi Leads National Commemoration

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. He also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'.

Prime Minister described India's national song, Vande Mataram, as a "mantra, energy, dream and resolve," while leading the nation in commemorating 150 years of its creation.

Addressing a grand event marking the occasion, the Prime Minister said the song embodies devotion and worship for the motherland and continues to inspire generations with a sense of patriotism and pride. "Vande Mataram, these words are a mantra, an energy, a dream, a resolve. Vande Mataram, these words are devotion and worship to Maa Bharti. Vande Mataram, these words take us into history, they fill our present with new confidence, and they give our future this new courage that there is no resolve that cannot be achieved, no goal that we, the people of India, cannot attain," Prime Minister said.

The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

Historical Significance of 'Vande Mataram'

Vande Mataram, India's national song, was written originally on November 7, 1875, by novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The song was adopted on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly as India's national song. (ANI)