    1,44,000 kg drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore to be destroyed across India today

    With the destruction of over 1.4 lakh kilograms of drugs with an estimated worth of approximately Rs 2,416 crore on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kilograms, which has a value of around Rs 12,000 crore. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    In a groundbreaking effort to combat drug trafficking and strengthen national security, a significant step is set to take place on Monday. Over 1,44,000 kilograms of drugs, valued at approximately Rs 2,416 crore, will be destroyed at various locations across the country. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is working in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states to ensure the success of this initiative. This momentous event coincides with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing the Regional Conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security.' The conference aims to address the pressing issue of drug trafficking and its impact on the nation's security.

    The drugs earmarked for destruction include 6590 kilograms by NCB's Hyderabad unit, 822 kilograms by Indore, and 356 kilograms by Jammu. 

    Additionally, various law enforcement agencies from different states will collectively destroy 1,44,122 kilograms of drugs. This includes 1,486 kilograms in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilograms in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilograms in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura, and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh.

    The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy against narcotics to achieve a drug-free India. Since June 1, 2022, until July 15, 2023, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilograms of seized drugs worth about Rs 9,580 crore, exceeding the target by more than 11 times.

    With the drugs' destruction on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach approximately 10 lakh kilograms, with an estimated value of around Rs 12,000 crore. Government sources affirm that this campaign to create a Drugs-free India will continue actively and with the same zeal, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
