The Indian Army held 'Operation Drishti', a two-day eye and cataract surgical camp in Tangdhar, Kupwara. It offered free examinations, surgeries, and medicines to residents of the remote border area, saving them time and travel expenses to Srinagar.

The Indian Army organised a two-day mega eye and cataract surgical camp, 'Operation Drishti', in the Tangdhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, providing specialised eye-care services, surgeries and medicines free of cost to residents of the remote border region. The initiative was aimed at providing accessible medical care to people living in areas where residents often face financial and logistical difficulties in travelling to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The camp provided free eye examinations, treatment, cataract surgeries and medicines to beneficiaries.

Residents Express Gratitude

Residents of Tangdhar expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the medical camp and bringing specialised healthcare services closer to their homes. Jilani, a resident of Tangdhar, said his patient had been suffering from an eye-related condition for nearly two years but could not afford treatment in Srinagar. “We are very grateful to the Indian Army. We live in a border area and cannot afford the expenses of going to Srinagar. A big thank you to the Indian Army for saving our money and time,” he said. He added that the patient’s surgery was conducted a day earlier at the camp.

Another resident, Abdul Amit Bat, who underwent surgery, also thanked the Army and the medical team for the treatment and facilities provided during the camp. “Our operation was done yesterday. We received so much love and affection from them; what is there to even say. They fed us all sorts of fruits, bananas, everything. And they called the father 'father', the sister 'sister', the mother 'mother'; what more love could you want," he said.

Crucial Support for Remote Areas

Former Army personnel Jafar San said such medical camps are held regularly in the area and provide crucial support to residents who cannot afford to travel to Srinagar. “This mega camp they’ve set up here happens every year. We’re really thankful to the Army for always helping the poor here. They just can’t afford to travel to Srinagar because there aren’t enough medical facilities around here,” he said. He also highlighted the difficulties faced by residents living in the hilly and remote areas, particularly during winter, and expressed hope that such camps would continue in the future.

Another former Army personnel said Tangdhar is a remote and difficult-to-access area and thanked the Army for providing free medical services and medicines to residents. He said, " For the people there to go to Srinagar, it costs a person ₹3000 just for the fare to go and come. The rest of staying there and then in a hotel is unbearable for these people."

The residents said the initiative helped them save both time and the significant expenses involved in travelling to Srinagar for treatment. (ANI)