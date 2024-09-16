12 policemen found gambling in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh; 6 suspended after video goes viral (WATCH)

A video of police officials gambling in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh has gone viral on social media. Based on the video, six policemen involved in the incident were immediately suspended on Monday.

A video showing police officials engaged in illicit gambling in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh has taken social media by storm. The footage, which surfaced on Sunday evening, has prompted immediate disciplinary action, resulting in the suspension of six constables on Monday.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani confirmed the swift action, noting that the six officers, stationed across various police posts, faced suspension after the video surfaced on social media. Those suspended officials include Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput from the Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri of the Dehat police station, and Salman Khan from the Digora police station.

The SP revealed that an inquiry has been launched to verify the video's authenticity and pinpoint the precise details regarding the date, time, and location of the misconduct. Efforts are underway to identify additional individuals captured in the footage.

SP Kashwani emphatically stated, “This type of practice spoils the police department's reputation and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”

