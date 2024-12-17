11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that no signs of injuries or signs of violence were detected in an initial inspection.  All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

A total of 11 Indians have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a restaurant in the mountain resort of Gudauri in Georgia on Monday.  Sources in the foreign ministry said that it “seems to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. They were employees of an Indian restaurant 'Haveli', in Gudauri, Georgia.” “Local authorities are investigating, and an Embassy official have visited the site.”

In a statement, the Indian embassy in Georgia said: “The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families.”

“The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," it added.

In a statement, the Georgian ministry of internal affairs said: “At the initial inspection, no signs of body injuries or signs of violence were detected.”

“According to the preliminary information of the investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on yesterday (December 13), probably after the power supply was turned off,” it said.

Out of 12 deceased individuals, 11 are citizens of foreign countries, and one is a citizen of Georgia. In this regard, the Georgian ministry of internal affairs said that the investigative actions are actively being carried out, forensic - criminalistics are working on the spot, interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted. 

“Appropriate examinations are appointed. A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death.” Gudauri is a popular ski resort on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia.

