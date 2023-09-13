11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur

At least 11 people were killed after a truck rammed a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Wednesday. The passenger bus was hit by a speeding truck from behind, which resulted in casualties.

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured as a truck rammed into a bus on National Highway stretch in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa, said the passengers on the bus were going from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said. They were from Dihor in Gujarat’s Bhav Nagar.

The truck struck the bus from behind while it stopped at the Antra overpass in the Lakhanpur neighbourhood. Five men and six women died on the spot, police said. According to the police control room, the deceased have been identified as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben — the wife of one Arvind.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

In another accident in Rajasthan, four people were killed and one was injured after their jeep collided with a bus in Hanumangarh district on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area. The deceased were identified as Nandram Jat (70), Neetu Jat (60), Deepu Jat (13) and Arjun Jat (40), police said.