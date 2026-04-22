Marking one year of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army reiterated its resolve against terrorism, remembering the decisive 'Operation Sindoor' and warning that retaliation for acts against India is assured.

Marking one year since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian Army on Wednesday reiterated its resolve against terrorism, remembering the decisive military response under 'Operation Sindoor' and warning assured retaliation for acts against India.

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On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

On the first anniversary of the heinous attack, the Indian Army remembered 'Operation Sindoor' and warned the terrorists against crossing boundaries. Commemorating the anniversary, in a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army wrote, "For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always," along with a Sindoor graphic which read, "Operation Sindoor continues..." For acts against #India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always.#SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/w6PRIpp0bM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 22, 2026

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Response

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later. As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

Further Operations and Non-Military Actions

Furthermore, Operation Mahadev was another big joint success of the Army and security forces last year, as they tracked down and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Among non-military actions, India terminated the Indus Waters Treaty and all bilateral trade with Pakistan.

'India Will Never Bow to Terror': Political and Military Leadership

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterating India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and affirmed that the country remains united in grief and determined to dismantle "the heinous designs of terrorists."

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the PM wrote. Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear, "if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given," and India "will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has maintained that "Operation Sindoor is still going on."

A 'Tri-Service Synergy'

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi hailed Operation Sindoor as the best example of "tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive". In a press conference, he said, "Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond."

Indian Air Force too played a decisive role in the operation and on the eve of the 93rd Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said Operation Sindoor was a defining moment that demonstrated the Indian Air Force's (IAF) precision, strength, and unity of purpose in responding to Pakistan's "Napak" (cowardly) act.

While the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, highlighted that the deployment of a carrier battle group in the northern Arabian Sea influenced Pakistan's naval movements, keeping them close to their ports.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day 2025, PM Modi also announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India's offensive capabilities. (ANI)