'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US for acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH)

In 2011, Narendra Modi criticized the US court's handling of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, warning of its implications. Fourteen years later, the US has approved Rana's extradition to India.

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 9:01 PM IST

Fourteen years after then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the handling of 26/11 suspect Tahawwur Rana's case in US courts, the tables have turned.
During Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Washington, US President Donald Trump announced the approval of Rana's extradition, calling him a 'very violent man' and confirming that he would be handed over to India immediately.

Back in 2011, Modi had criticized the UPA government for its weak stance and questioned the logic behind an American court ruling on a terrorist attack that took place on Indian soil. He had strongly opposed the acquittal of Rana on key charges, warning that such legal loopholes could allow terrorists to manipulate foreign judicial systems and escape justice.

"How can courts in America give judgment for a terrorist attack that happened in India? Would they allow the trial of 9/11 accused in India?" Modi had asked, highlighting the dangerous precedent being set. His concerns went largely unheeded at the time.

Also read: Tahawwur Rana should be sentence to death: Youngest 26/11 survivor on Trump's extradition announcement (WATCH)

Modi had also questioned how the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh — regarded as a close ally of the US — allowed such a one-sided decision. He warned that terrorists behind attacks in India would prefer their trials to be held in American courts, exploiting the system to evade justice.

Now, in a diplomatic breakthrough, the US has acknowledged India's commitment to justice, marking a stark departure from the past when its concerns were often overlooked. The extradition of Rana signals a major shift in global counterterrorism efforts, reinforcing India's stance against cross-border terrorism and holding perpetrators accountable.

Also read: Politics over Trump's Tahawwur Rana extradition announcement: Congress cites UPA's role, BJP applauds PM Modi

This move not only brings India closer to delivering justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks but also underscores a growing recognition of India’s role in global security dynamics. As Rana faces trial in India, this development is seen as a landmark moment in international cooperation against terrorism.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Valentine's Day horror: Acid attack on woman in Andhra Pradesh, victim also stabbed by 'lover' dmn

Valentine's Day horror: Acid attack on woman in Andhra Pradesh, victim also stabbed by 'lover'

Protests erupt at nursing college in Kerala's Kottayam over ragging incident, ABVP and CPM clash with police dmn

Protests erupt at nursing college in Kerala's Kottayam over ragging incident, ABVP and CPM clash with police

Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues dmn

Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues

"Tahawwur Rana should be sentenced to death": 26/11 Survivor

Tahawwur Rana should be sentence to death: Youngest 26/11 survivor on Trump's extradition announcement (WATCH)

Politics over Trump's Tahawwur Rana extradition announcement: Congress cites UPA's role, BJP applauds PM Modi snt

Politics over Trump's Tahawwur Rana extradition announcement: Congress cites UPA's role, BJP applauds PM Modi

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: 7 batters who can find form in Champions Trophy 2025

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH) snt

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH)

BSNL historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3 snt

BSNL's historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3

Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mullen Automotive Stock In Reverse Gear On 1-For-60 Reverse Split Plan: Retail Sentiment Mixed

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting dmn

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon