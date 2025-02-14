'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US for acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH)

In 2011, Narendra Modi criticized the US court's handling of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, warning of its implications. Fourteen years later, the US has approved Rana's extradition to India.

Fourteen years after then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the handling of 26/11 suspect Tahawwur Rana's case in US courts, the tables have turned.

During Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Washington, US President Donald Trump announced the approval of Rana's extradition, calling him a 'very violent man' and confirming that he would be handed over to India immediately.

Back in 2011, Modi had criticized the UPA government for its weak stance and questioned the logic behind an American court ruling on a terrorist attack that took place on Indian soil. He had strongly opposed the acquittal of Rana on key charges, warning that such legal loopholes could allow terrorists to manipulate foreign judicial systems and escape justice.

"How can courts in America give judgment for a terrorist attack that happened in India? Would they allow the trial of 9/11 accused in India?" Modi had asked, highlighting the dangerous precedent being set. His concerns went largely unheeded at the time.

Modi had also questioned how the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh — regarded as a close ally of the US — allowed such a one-sided decision. He warned that terrorists behind attacks in India would prefer their trials to be held in American courts, exploiting the system to evade justice.

Now, in a diplomatic breakthrough, the US has acknowledged India's commitment to justice, marking a stark departure from the past when its concerns were often overlooked. The extradition of Rana signals a major shift in global counterterrorism efforts, reinforcing India's stance against cross-border terrorism and holding perpetrators accountable.

This move not only brings India closer to delivering justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks but also underscores a growing recognition of India’s role in global security dynamics. As Rana faces trial in India, this development is seen as a landmark moment in international cooperation against terrorism.

