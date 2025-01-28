'Use of force unacceptable': MEA lodges strong protest on firing by Sri Lankan Navy on Indian fishermen

An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning.

An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported on Tuesday morning. Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same.

India today lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of a group of Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday morning. The Foreign Minister said 13 fishermen were on board the fishing vessel when the firing started.

"Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident. Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government," it added.

"Government of India has always emphasized the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the ministry added.

This comes a day after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested at least 34 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for illegal fishing in two separate incidents on Sunday.

