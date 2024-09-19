'Unwarranted & unsubstantiated': India slams US court summons over Pannun's lawsuit over killing plot (WATCH)

India on Thursday strongly reacted to a US court summons targeting top Indian officials in a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice.

In a sharp rebuke, India on Thursday strongly reacted to a US court summons targeting top Indian officials in a civil lawsuit filed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice. Pannun, a designated terrorist in India, has alleged a conspiracy by Indian officials to assassinate him, a plot he claims was thwarted by undercover US agents posing as hitmen.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, has stirred diplomatic tensions. Pannun’s lawsuit names prominent figures such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel, and R&AW agent Vikram Yadav. It also implicates Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national currently incarcerated in New York for murder-for-hire charges. The allegations are serious, accusing India of orchestrating a targeted assassination plot, though the lawsuit doesn’t name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing his immunity as a head of state.

Responding to the summons, India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, firmly dismissed the accusations as baseless. "As we have said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged, it doesn't change our views about the underlying situation," Misri said, underscoring India’s stance during a press briefing.

Misri didn’t shy away from questioning Pannun's credibility, pointing out his past involvement with the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has been outlawed in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

"I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case, whose antecedents are well known. I would also underline the fact that the organisation so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organisation, has been declared as such under UAPA Act 1967.

It is on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," Misri said, calling attention to Pannun’s controversial background.

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun endorses Rahul Gandhi's 'existential threat to Sikhs in India' remark amid row

The pro-Khalistan leader’s lawsuit adds fuel to ongoing tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement. Pannun’s claims are especially contentious, considering his long-standing advocacy for an independent Sikh state and his organization of an unofficial Khalistan referendum. His legal challenge also cites the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another pro-Khalistan leader, in Canada as part of a broader pattern of India targeting separatist leaders abroad.

The lawsuit alleges that R&AW agent Vikram Yadav was directed to recruit Nikhil Gupta to hire hitmen for the plot. According to the claim, the assassination attempt was approved by high-ranking officials, including Doval and Goel, but it was foiled when the supposed hitmen turned out to be undercover US law enforcement agents. Pannun’s legal team, led by Matthew Borden, is seeking financial compensation for the emotional distress and the ongoing threats to his life.

"This lawsuit seeks to hold the GOI and a number of high-ranking officials there accountable under US tort law," Borden stated, adding that they intend to "hold everyone involved in this plot accountable."

When asked whether the Khalistan issue would be discussed during Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States, Misri maintained a reserved stance. "As we have said earlier, whatever issues are of mutual concern between India and America, we discuss them all. Whether any specific issue will be raised or not, I cannot say at this time, but I can definitely say that we will discuss all the issues," he said.

Latest Videos