'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi's 1st words after Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics final

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 just hours before her women's 50kg final due to being overweight by 100 grams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support and admiration for her resilience. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification and requested privacy for Phogat, who had recently achieved a historic milestone.

In an unexpected turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, just hours before her women's 50kg final. The disqualification came after Phogat was found to be overweight by 100 grams during the morning weigh-in. This devastating news follows her historic achievement of becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

Following this devastating news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sentiments on the social media platform X, praising Vinesh for her resilience and determination.



In a post on X, PM Modi addressed Vinesh Phogat, saying, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions, embodying India's pride and inspiring every Indian. Today's setback is painful, and words can't fully express my despair. However, your resilience is well-known, and you've always faced challenges bravely. Come back stronger—we're all cheering for you."

An Indian coach disclosed earlier today, "She exceeded the weight limit by 100 grams this morning. The rules dictate that this results in automatic disqualification."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to IOA President PT Usha to get firsthand details about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and to discuss potential options for addressing the issue. He requested PT Usha to thoroughly explore all possible avenues to support Vinesh and encouraged her to file a strong protest against the disqualification if it could benefit Phogat’s case.



The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) later confirmed the news and requested privacy for Vinesh Phogat, who was competing in her third Olympics. The statement read, "We regret to inform you that Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the team's overnight efforts, she was marginally over the 50kg limit this morning. No additional comments will be provided at this moment. The Indian team asks for Vinesh's privacy to be respected as they concentrate on the ongoing events"

Vinesh Phogat's journey to the finals had been remarkable, marked by a significant victory over defending champion Yui Susaki on Tuesday. Her disqualification has left the Indian sports community in shock and dismay.

