Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi's 1st words after Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics final

    Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 just hours before her women's 50kg final due to being overweight by 100 grams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support and admiration for her resilience. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification and requested privacy for Phogat, who had recently achieved a historic milestone.

    'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi's 1st words after Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics final vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, just hours before her women's 50kg final. The disqualification came after Phogat was found to be overweight by 100 grams during the morning weigh-in. This devastating news follows her historic achievement of becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

    Following this devastating news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sentiments on the social media platform X, praising Vinesh for her resilience and determination. 

    Paris Olympics shocker: Indians smell 'conspiracy' after Vinesh Phogat disqualification before gold bout

    In a post on X, PM Modi addressed Vinesh Phogat, saying, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions, embodying India's pride and inspiring every Indian. Today's setback is painful, and words can't fully express my despair. However, your resilience is well-known, and you've always faced challenges bravely. Come back stronger—we're all cheering for you."

    An Indian coach disclosed earlier today, "She exceeded the weight limit by 100 grams this morning. The rules dictate that this results in automatic disqualification."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to IOA President PT Usha to get firsthand details about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification and to discuss potential options for addressing the issue. He requested PT Usha to thoroughly explore all possible avenues to support Vinesh and encouraged her to file a strong protest against the disqualification if it could benefit Phogat’s case.

    Also read: Explained: How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

    The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) later confirmed the news and requested privacy for Vinesh Phogat, who was competing in her third Olympics. The statement read, "We regret to inform you that Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the team's overnight efforts, she was marginally over the 50kg limit this morning. No additional comments will be provided at this moment. The Indian team asks for Vinesh's privacy to be respected as they concentrate on the ongoing events"

    Vinesh Phogat's journey to the finals had been remarkable, marked by a significant victory over defending champion Yui Susaki on Tuesday. Her disqualification has left the Indian sports community in shock and dismay.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details

    Bengaluru Namma metro breaks records with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on August 6 vkp

    Milestone alert! Bengaluru's Namma Metro sets new record with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on Aug 6

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics: PM Modi urges IOA president PT Usha to file strong protest snt

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics: PM Modi urges IOA president PT Usha to file strong protest

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper anr

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India' vkp

    Dhruv Rathee on Bangladesh: BJP trolls Youtuber over old video claiming 'Bangladesh is happier than India'

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal passes flag hoisting responsibility to Atishi for August 15 event; check details

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out top deals on Apple, OnePlus smartwatches and more gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Check out top deals on Apple, OnePlus smartwatches and more

    Nagaland state lottery August 07, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 07, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF dmn

    Telugu superstar Prabhas extends support to Wayanad landslide victims, donates Rs 2 crore to CMDRF

    Explained How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification snt

    Explained: How Article 11 of wrestling weigh-in rules led to Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics disqualification

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon