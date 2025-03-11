'Taki hum surakshit rahe': BJP MLA Ketakee Singh calls for 'separate wards for Muslims' in UP hospitals| WATCH

Read Full Article

BJP's firebrand woman MLA Ketakee Singh stoked a controversy after she demanded from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that a separate wing and building be built for Muslims in the medical college so that Hindus can remain safe.

After Ballia received the gift of a medical college in the UP budget, BJP MLA Ketakee Singh said, "Muslims have problems with Holi, Ram Navami and Durga Puja, so they may have problems getting treatment with us as well. Therefore, a separate wing and building should be built for them."

Sharp reactions are coming to this statement of the MLA. She said, "We don't know what they spit on and give us. Therefore, we request the Chief Minister that when the medical college is being built, a separate wing should be built so that we can feel safe."

Stir in political corridors

The opposition has reacted sharply to this statement of the MLA. Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders have described it as a conspiracy to spoil communal harmony.

However, no official reaction has been received from the BJP on this yet.

Getting a medical college in Ballia was considered a major achievement, but after the MLA's statement, this matter seems to be taking on a political color. Now it remains to be seen what the Yogi government's stand is on this.

