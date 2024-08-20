Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark on Kolkata rape-murder case

    The BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi after he told reporters not to distract him when asked about the Kolkata rape and murder case during his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.
     

    'Spineless Creature...' BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'distraction' remark when asked about Kolkata rape and murder case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 5:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya slammed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a "spineless creature" on Tuesday (Aug 20) after the latter told reporters not to distract him after he was reportedly asked about the Kolkata rape and murder case.

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: SC orders removal of name, photos, videos of deceased doctor

    In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “Shameless Rahul Gandhi calls the brutal rape and murder of the young lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, which has the whole country agitated, a ‘distraction’. Such a spineless creature is aspiring to be the Prime Minister of India. Never.”

    Rahul, who is currently in his Lok Sabha constituency following the recent shooting of a Dalit man, responded to reporters' questions about the Kolkata rape-murder case by stating that he had already addressed the matter.

    "I have come here (Raebareli) to support the family of the victim (Dalit youth). I will not let you distract from this matter. I will speak on Kolkata doctor rape and murder case later," Rahul said, adding that he has already commented on the Kolkata issue earlier. 

    Taking to X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also called Rahul's statement an "insult to the victim" and "all women".

    "When asked about RG Kar's medical case & SC slamming Bengal govt & police Rahul Gandhi shamelessly says 'I won’t be distracted'. Is Nyay for Beti a distraction? Those who speak about Sanvidhan, Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon & visit victims' homes in UP call a grave injustice “distraction” because it happened in Bengal. This is an insult to the victim & of all women," he said on X.

