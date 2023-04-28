'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story'

According to Cherian, efforts are being undertaken to transform Kerala into a land of riots where people of all religions coexist.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Minister of Culture Saji Cherian on Friday called for a boycott of the film 'Kerala Story' as it triggers communal conflict in Kerala. The Minister alleged that the film is a conspiracy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to communalize the Kerala society.

A huge debate has emerged over the film "The Kerala Story", ever since the announcement of the film and later the release of the trailer. The film's trailer was trending as No.2 on Youtube on Thursday.

According to Cherian, efforts are being undertaken to transform Kerala into a land of riots where people of all religions coexist.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has also urged that the movie "The Kerala Story" not be allowed to be screened. The erroneous claim made in the movie is that 32,000 women in Kerala underwent conversions and joined ISIS. Satheesan had claimed that since the Sangh Parivar's goal is to undermine minority groups and sow sectarianism and divide society, permission should not be provided to release the film in Kerala.

Earlier, Muslim Youth League General Secretary PK Firos slammed the director Sudipto Sen on Thursday and termed the film as an 'RSS-sponsored cinema'. He said that the movie's trailer makes the untrue claim that Muslims are attempting to use politics to create an Islamic state in Kerala, India. In reality, the claim that there is love jihad in Kerala was rejected even by the Supreme Court.

Also read: "Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

"The Kerala Story" will release on May 5, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film has Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

