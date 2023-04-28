Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story'

    According to Cherian, efforts are being undertaken to transform Kerala into a land of riots where people of all religions coexist.
     

    'RSS conspiracy to communalize Kerala society': Minister Saji Cherian demands boycott of 'Kerala Story' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Minister of Culture Saji Cherian on Friday called for a boycott of the film 'Kerala Story' as it triggers communal conflict in Kerala. The Minister alleged that the film is a conspiracy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to communalize the Kerala society.

    A huge debate has emerged over the film "The Kerala Story", ever since the announcement of the film and later the release of the trailer. The film's trailer was trending as No.2 on Youtube on Thursday. 

    According to Cherian, efforts are being undertaken to transform Kerala into a land of riots where people of all religions coexist.

    Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has also urged that the movie "The Kerala Story" not be allowed to be screened. The erroneous claim made in the movie is that 32,000 women in Kerala underwent conversions and joined ISIS. Satheesan had claimed that since the Sangh Parivar's goal is to undermine minority groups and sow sectarianism and divide society, permission should not be provided to release the film in Kerala.

    Earlier, Muslim Youth League General Secretary PK Firos slammed the director Sudipto Sen on Thursday and termed the film as an 'RSS-sponsored cinema'. He said that the movie's trailer makes the untrue claim that Muslims are attempting to use politics to create an Islamic state in Kerala, India. In reality, the claim that there is love jihad in Kerala was rejected even by the Supreme Court. 

    Also read: "Kerala Story' is an RSS-sponsored cinema...', Clamour for ban on film's screening

    The trailer for Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on April 26th, 2023. The film is based on narratives of Hindu and Christian females in Kerala who were lured into love jihad by Islamists in Kerala before being transferred to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters.

    "The Kerala Story" will release on May 5, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    The film has Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network anr

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt AJR

    Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Supreme Court seeks detailed probe report from UP govt

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult against Sonia Gandhi Congress demands apology from PM Modi, BJP

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult shows BJP leaders have lost mental balance'

    Recent Stories

    Filing FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory but protest will continue: Wrestlers snt

    Filing FIR against Brij Bhushan first step towards victory but protest will continue: Wrestlers

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again ADC

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: On Kharge's 'venomous snake' remark, Amit Shah says 'Congress lost its mind'

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network anr

    PM Modi dedicates 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters to AIR network

    tennis French Open 2023: Will Rafael Nadal be fit to defend his crown? Coach Carlos Moya provides an update-ayh

    French Open 2023: Will Rafael Nadal be fit to defend his crown? Coach Carlos Moya provides an update

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon