'Rs 28 lakh TV, lavish beds, sofas': CAG reports flags Rs 33 cr spent on Arvind Kejriwal's CM residence

A whopping Rs 33 crore was spent on the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence, far exceeding the initial estimate of Rs 7.9 crore, according to a damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The controversial project, which began in 2020, has now become a hot-button issue in Delhi's political landscape, sparking outrage over what opposition parties are calling a blatant misuse of public funds during the COVID-19 crisis.

What CAG audit reveals?

The CAG audit sheds light on the extravagant upgrades made to the 6 Flagstaff Road property, which boasts a built-up area of 21,000 sq ft. Among the luxury items acquired are an 88-inch OLED 8K LG television priced at Rs 28.9 lakh, ten Sony 4K OLED TVs for Rs 43.9 lakh, and a Samsung ‘flex family hub’ refrigerator for Rs 3.2 lakh. The opulence extends to a jacuzzi, sauna, and spa installations costing Rs 19.5 lakh, as well as Rs 19.8 crore allocated to construct seven servant quarters at a separate location.

The residence also features eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, three meeting rooms, two kitchens, and a dining hall. A comprehensive inventory lists 75 Bose ceiling speakers, 50 indoor air conditioners, and furnishings such as 24 sofa sets, 76 tables, and five recliner sofas, with each priced at Rs 80,955.

BJP sharpens attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in lavish spending to build what he termed a "Sheesh Mahal" (Palace of Mirrors). The BJP and Congress have also taken aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its leader of hypocrisy and betrayal of public trust.

"The money that could have saved countless lives during the pandemic was spent on unnecessary extravagance," critics argued.

The BJP on Monday claimed that the CAG report raised 139 questions related to Arvind Kejriwal's previous Flagstaff Road residence and "exposed his "black deeds".

Addressing a press conference, the BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said the report of 2022 cited an expenditure of Rs 33.86 crore on the "Sheesh Mahal" but the actual cost was far higher.

"This report pertains to expenditure till 2022. There is no revelation on expenses of 2023 and 2024 and, according to our information, the real cost runs up to Rs 75-80 crore if the inventory of the items in the bungalow are included," he claimed.

Audit raises red flags

The Public Works Department (PWD) revised its initial estimates four times without conducting a feasibility study or seeking tenders for additional works amounting to Rs 25.8 crore. Moreover, Rs 18 crore was spent on "superior specifications, artistic, antique, and ornamental items," classified as extra works.

Adding to the controversy, the CAG noted the unavailability of complete records, despite repeated requests to the PWD. "The matter of unavailability of records was taken up with the executive engineer. However, even after several reminders, complete records were not made available," the report stated.

The audit also flagged irregularities in the selection of consultancy firms and contractors, calling the process arbitrary and opaque. "PWD resorted to restricted tendering, selecting five contractors based on vague criteria such as financial status and resourcefulness," the report added.

Election campaign flashpoint

The issue has emerged as a significant talking point in the run-up to the Delhi polls. Sources indicate that renovation work on the bungalow continued until mid-2023, suggesting that the actual expenditure might far exceed the Rs 33 crore identified in the audit.

Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated the property in September 2024, is yet to respond to the mounting criticism. However, the opposition's relentless focus on the issue ensures it remains a contentious topic, potentially shaping voter sentiment in the upcoming elections.

