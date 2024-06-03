'Respond by 7 pm': EC rejects Jairam Ramesh's request for extra time to detail charges against Amit Shah

The Election Commission rejected Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's request for additional time to detail his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, instructing him to submit a response by 7 pm on Monday. Ramesh had claimed that Shah contacted 150 district magistrates after the Lok Sabha voting concluded.

The Election Commission on Monday (June 03) rejected Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's request for a week to detail his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh had alleged that Shah called up 150 district magistrates across the country after voting for the Lok Sabha elections had ended.

“So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch,” Ramesh had said.

The poll panel has instructed the Congress leader to submit a response by 7 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reacted sharply to Ramesh's allegation, stating that it was not "right to spread rumors and doubt everyone."

On Sunday, the poll panel had sought detailed information from Jairam Ramesh regarding his allegations against Shah, adding that no district magistrate had reported experiencing any undue influence.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.



Latest Videos