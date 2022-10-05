Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant

    In April this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a discussion on nominated Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha's Bill for such a law said family planning awareness and accessible healthcare have ensured stabilisation of population anyway.

    'Religion-based population imbalance cannot be ignored': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwant on Wednesday said India needs a government policy for population control, and cited "religion-based imbalance" and "forced conversions" to raise the specter of the country breaking apart "if such necessary steps are not taken".

    The RSS chief cited East Timor, Kosovo and South Sudan as examples of "new countries that emerged because of imbalance among religions in a population".

    Also read: 'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    He was speaking at the annual Dussehra rally of the RSS, the mentor body of the ruling BJP.

    In a speech, the RSS chief said, "Along with population control, population balance on religious basis is also a matter of importance which cannot be ignored."

    "Population requires resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden," he added, "There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind."

    Also read: RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    Pointing out at China's "One Family One Child policy", Bhagwat said, "While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older."

    "With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years,” Bhagwat said. However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population," he added.

    Reiterating a key agenda of the RSS and its affiliates, Mohan Bhagwad further said, "Birth rate is one reason; conversions by force, lure or greed, and infiltration are also big reasons."

    Also read: Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    However, the BJP's central government does not seem to agree with the idea of a population control law, even though it's proposed repeatedly by party members and RSS leaders.

    In April this year, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a discussion on nominated Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha's Bill for such a law said family planning awareness and accessible healthcare have ensured stabilisation of population anyway.

    Opposition members have said family planning should not be a matter of coercion.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KCR to launch national party at 1 19 pm with focus on 2024 elections gcw

    KCR to launch national party at 1.19 pm with focus on 2024 elections

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Vijayadashami 2022: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat annual speech highlights and key points

    RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway AJR

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway

    Recent Stories

    KCR to launch national party at 1 19 pm with focus on 2024 elections gcw

    KCR to launch national party at 1.19 pm with focus on 2024 elections

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: There is always room for improvement - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'There's always room for improvement' - Rohit Sharma

    Twitter takeover Elon Musk buyout gets green light deal to close at USD 54 20 per share gcw

    Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Recent Videos

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon