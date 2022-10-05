RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

To advance on ‘Atmanirbhar’ path, it is important to understand the fundamental tenets & ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary pre-condition that these tenets are clearly absorbed and equally understood by the government, administration and society, Bhagwat said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday delivered his annual speech on the occasion of Dussehra. Here are highlights of his speech:

* Population requires resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all, keeping both aspects in mind.

* Along with population control, population balance on an ethnic basis is also a matter of importance, which cannot be ignored. Whenever there is a demographic imbalance in a country, the geographical boundaries of that country also change. Besides inequality in the birth rate, other major reasons are greed, forced conversion and infiltration in the country.

* Yoga and exercises should be practised. Personal hygiene and social wellness habits should be developed. If people ignore all this and continue with their old habits and attitudes, then which system can ensure health for all?

* The home environment of 'Sanskars' (good values) and parents' duties, mediums that influence social behaviours and discipline, public figures, festivals, and social gatherings play a major role in shaping character. How much attention do we pay to that?

* A policy should be made to promote education in the mother tongue. The new education policy is intended to ensure that students become good human beings, patriotism is instilled in them, and they should become cultured citizens.

* The second type of obstacle that hinders our Sanatana Dharma is created by forces who are inimical to Bharat's unity & progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict and social unrest

* The work of creating distance and enmity among different sections of society on the basis of selfishness and hatred is going on even in independent India. Without falling into their delusion, whatever their language, creed, province, or policy, should be ruthless towards them and fearlessly negate and counter them.

* To advance on the ‘Atmanirbhar’ path, it is important to understand the fundamental tenets & ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary pre-condition that these tenets are clearly absorbed and equally understood by the government, administration and society.

* New traditions that are in sync with the present times & nation have to be formulated. At the same time, we have to be mindful of our eternal (Sanatana) values

* Importance and stature have increased in the comity of nations. In the sphere of security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient.

* Ordinary Indians are now witnessing our national resurgence. Our reputation across the globe has grown. The way India helped Sri Lanka in their crisis and the role we played in the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows that our country is being heard and valued across the world.

* India is making remarkable strides in strength, character and international acclaim.

* There is a need for women's empowerment and equal participation. To unite our society, unity between men and women is essential. This Partnership is vital for society's growth