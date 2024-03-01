'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the death of second-year veterinary student Siddharth in Wayanad was shocking and a shame to the people. He said that Rahul Gandhi should take care of students in Wayanad instead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday (Mar 1) while reacting to the death of Siddharth, a veterinary student at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University in Pookode, Wayanad said that even in these times, a student has to endure such violence.

JS Siddharth, was a second-year student who committed suicide after ragging by the seniors. A fellow student who was there claims that Siddharth endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude.

The Union Minister said, "The tragic incident took place in Rahul Gandhi's constituency. This is an insult to everyone. If we want to end such incidents in our country, there must be a change."

Chandrasekhar also asked Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and show the path of prosperity instead of going for 24 hours for the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said, "This young student, Siddharth, who should have been looking into his future with hopefulness, positivity, pursuing more opportunities and skills is tortured and killed and battered by the goons of the Communist party- DYFI and SFI. And this happens in a constituency where Rahul Gandhi, the so-called leader of the Congress and the INDI Alliance is going around the country saying Bharat Jodo Yatr. I request CM Pinarayi Vijayan who is part of the INDI Alliance and other leaders of the Congress and the CPI(M), leave children out of your violent politics. Let them prosper, let them study and let them go ahead in their life."

"This is a sharp contrast in today's India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating more and more opportunities for youths, creating positivity in their minds towards a future, to study and be skilled, on one hand. On the other hand, you have Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan. And their petty politics that is reduced to violence, intimidation and taking the life of an innocent student," he added.

The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The report also revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object.

