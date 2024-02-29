Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Prime accused in death of veterinary student nabbed from Palakkad

    The prime accused in the death of Siddharth, a student of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, was taken into custody today. The main accused Akhil was nabbed from Palakkad.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Wayanad: The police nabbed one more person, reportedly the prime accused in the ragging case which led to the suicide of JS Siddharth, Akhil from Palakkad. The former was a second-year student at Pookode Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University who ended his life in the college hostel toilet on February 18. Investigating Officer Kalpetta DySP TN Sajeevan said that Akhil is directly involved in the crime and is being interrogated in detail.

    The police on Wednesday arrested six out of the 18 students who were booked for various offences under the IPC and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. The intervention of the ragging cell proved crucial in the case. The arrested were identified as Bill Gate Joshua, Abhishek S, Dones Dayi, Aakash SD, Rahan Binoy and Sreehari RD. 

    A fellow student who was there claims that Siddharth endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude. After the first belt broke into pieces, the accused used iron rods and wire to attack him. The warden and college dean were allegedly aware of the continuous assault, and those responsible threatened anyone who would contemplate reporting the matter.

    The post-mortem report indicated that Siddharth had endured severe physical assault, with evidence of three-day-old injuries on his body. The report also revealed extensive bruising across his body, including injuries to his head, jaw, and back, which are estimated to have occurred two or three days before his death. The severity of the injuries suggests they may have been inflicted by a heavy object. 

    The Congress has accused the ruling CPI(M) student wing, SFI, of beating the student to death, causing a ruckus in the state's political circles. The student's father had claimed that local leaders and activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) had beaten his son for three days at the hostel.

    SFI college union office bearer N Asif Khan (20), SFI unit secretary Amal Ehsan (20), K Akhil (23), R S Kasinathan (19), Ameen Akbar Ali (19), Sinjo Johnson (20), K Ajay (20), E K Saud Rizal (22), A Althaf (22), V Adithyan (22) and M Muhammed Danish (22) are still absconding.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
