'Prayed for progress of country...' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family visited the newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday (Feb 12). His Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his family also accompanied him to the temple.

Taking to X, Kejriwal dropped pictures from Ayodhya visit and wrote, " Reached Ayodhya today with my parents and my wife. We had the privilege of having the divine darshan of Ram Lalla ji in the Shri Ram Temple. Bhagwant Ji and his family were also present on this occasion. Everyone together had darshan of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji and prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity."

'May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Kejriwal stated earlier in January that he would prefer to go to the temple later with his wife, kids, and parents rather than attend the consecration and inauguration ceremonies.

The Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol was held on January 22 in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The rituals for the ceremony were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The invitation to the ceremony was declined by Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stating that religion is a matter of personal choice.