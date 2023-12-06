'Operation Vet Scan': Vigilance conducts flash raids in veterinary hospitals across Kerala; Read

The vigilance has conducted 'Operation Vet Scan' in veterinary hospitals across the state on Wednesday. The flash raids started at 11 am.

Thiruvananthapuram: The vigilance has conducted flash raids in veterinary hospitals across the state under the State Animal Husbandry Department to detect irregularities in the hospitals. The inspection started at 11 am and is continuing. A statewide initiative called 'Operation Vet Scan' was launched to investigate and address these issues simultaneously in selected veterinary hospitals.

A vigilance report exposed a concerning practice in certain veterinary hospitals where doctors allegedly purchase medicines and vaccines at lower rates from private stores, subsequently selling them to consumers at inflated prices through the hospitals.

Additionally, some doctors are accused of running private practices during official duty hours. Furthermore, there are allegations that doctors falsely document dispensing government-supplied medicines and vaccines while simultaneously conducting private practices, receiving payments for both.

The inspection is taking place in 56 veterinary hospitals, including eight each in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, five in Kottayam district, four each in Palakkad and Kozhikode districts, and three each in other districts. The proceedings are conducted as per the order of Vigilance Director T.K Vinod Kumar, under the supervision of Vigilance IG Harshitha. The SP ES Bijumon is leading the investigation. All the vigilance units in the state are participating in today's flash inspection.