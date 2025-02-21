"Deeply saddened": MEA spokesperson offer condolences over death of Nepali student at KIIT (WATCH)

New Delhi: Speaking on the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed grief and offered condolences. He said the government prioritizes the safety, security and well being of all international students in India and the MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha government, KIIT and the Nepalese authority since the matter of the situation came to light.

