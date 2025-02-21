"Deeply saddened": MEA spokesperson offer condolences over death of Nepali student at KIIT (WATCH)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed grief over the death of a Nepali student at KIIT, and said the government prioritizes safety and security of international students in India.

"Deeply saddened": MEA spokesperson offer condolences over death of Nepali student at KIIT
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Speaking on the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed grief and offered condolences. He said the government prioritizes the safety, security and well being of all international students in India and the MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha government, KIIT and the Nepalese authority since the matter of the situation came to light. 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Nepali student. We convey our heartfelt condolences. Govt of India accords high priority, safety, security and well Being of all international students in the country. MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities since the matter of the situation came to light. We have also maintained close contact with the Nepalese authority...", he said.

