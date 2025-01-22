'Modern science is...': Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras director over cow urine benefits; SEE post

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has stepped forward to staunchly defend IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti amid backlash over the latter’s remarks about the medicinal properties of gomutra (cow urine).

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu has stepped forward to staunchly defend IIT Madras Director Professor V. Kamakoti amid backlash over the latter’s remarks about the medicinal properties of gomutra (cow urine). In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vembu lauded Prof. Kamakoti's extensive contributions to science and education while brushing off the criticism as baseless and prejudiced.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showcased Prof. Kamakoti discussing traditional practices and their alignment with scientific studies, drawing sharp reactions online. Vembu, however, stood firm in his support, underscoring the growing global acceptance of traditional knowledge through modern scientific validation.

In the X post, Vembu wrote: “IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight. Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don't give into the attack mobs."

“The people who are mocking cow urine don't know how fecal transplants and fecal pills (yes!) from very healthy individuals (preferably from pre-industrial societies, not exposed to modern diets) are seeing growing scientific interest due to their role in restoring beneficial gut bacteria. And gut bacteria are the most vital component of our immune system and they play a vital role in our physical and mental health. So "cow urine and cow dung have beneficial properties" is not some superstitious quackery. Modern science is converging there. It is the closed minded fanatic who takes part in online mobs,” he continued in another post.

Responding to another post, Vembu wrote, “This nation Bharat has profound wisdom the world is slowly coming to see. As a civilization, we will holistically invent technology so that human life on this planet is in harmony with nature. It is profound ignorance masquerading as the "rationalist" outlook that is using patterns of thought already being challenged in the West to attack our deep thinkers here. We will fight this fight.”

Kamakoti's remarks were made during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on Maatu Pongal (January 15, 2025), where he spoke about protecting indigenous cattle breeds and promoting organic farming.

While addressing the gathering in Chennai, Kamakoti shared an anecdote about a sanyasi who reportedly cured a high fever by consuming gomutra. He claimed that cow urine possesses "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties" and advocated for its potential use as a treatment for conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

The director emphasized the importance of organic farming and highlighted the economic and agricultural significance of indigenous cattle breeds. His comments sparked discussions online, with many weighing in on the purported medicinal properties of gomutra.

