'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

A tourist's viral Reddit post revealed his experience of unknowingly giving a fake Rs 500 note to an Uber driver in Gurgaon. He claimed the counterfeit note, labeled "Manoranjan Bank of India," came from an ATM, sparking debates and jokes about scams and ATM reliability.

On November 16, 2016, the Indian government banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to tackle black money and counterfeit currency. Despite such measures, fake currency notes continue to circulate, often leading to unexpected incidents. A recent social media post by a tourist on Reddit has gone viral, where he described his experience of unknowingly giving a fake Rs 500 note to an Uber driver.

The tourist, posting under the username "Barkka," claimed that the Rs 500 note he received from an ATM turned out to be counterfeit. In his post, he shared the events that unfolded when he handed this note to the Uber driver after a ride through the rural areas of Gurgaon.

"I'm 90% sure this came from the ATM. The remaining 10% is because I don't believe that an ATM can make this mistake," he wrote. The tourist explained that he paid Rs 1,500 for the ride, and one of the notes in the payment turned out to be counterfeit.

The situation escalated when the driver noticed the fake note and shouted, "Fake note, fake note," in his limited English. The tourist, initially confused by the driver's accent, mistook it for an angry outburst. "I felt shocked and also like an idiot at that moment," he wrote. However, he did not share how he resolved the issue or what he did with the fake currency.



The post also included pictures comparing the fake Rs 500 note with a genuine one. The counterfeit note had "Manoranjan Bank of India" printed on it instead of "Reserve Bank of India." It appeared more plastic-like and had phrases such as "Full of Fun" and "Chural Label" written on it, making it distinct from a real note.

This story has sparked widespread discussion on Reddit. While some users joked about the creativity of such scams, others debated the possibility of fake notes being dispensed by ATMs.

