    'I once starved for 120 hours straight..' Infosys' Narayana Murthy recounts hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago

    NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, shared a poignant memory of enduring 120 hours of hunger during his hitchhiking travels in Europe, particularly in Nis, then Yugoslavia (now Serbia). Speaking at a UN event on food security, Murthy emphasized the impact of hunger and advocated for global initiatives. His journey underscores perseverance and principled choices.

    NR Narayana Murthy, the esteemed co-founder of Infosys, has recently been sharing insights into his life experiences, offering a glimpse into his journey. Addressing a food security-related event at the United Nations headquarters, Murthy recounted a poignant memory from decades past when he endured severe hunger during his travels through Europe.

    "Most of you do not know hunger like I do," Murthy expressed, reflecting on an incident from 50 years ago when he went without food for an astonishing 120 consecutive hours. Recalling his hitchhiking adventures in Europe, Murthy vividly recounted his time in Nis, a town situated on the border between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia, now Serbia.

    Speaking at an event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Murthy emphasized the profound impact of hunger and underscored the urgent need for global initiatives to address food insecurity. "In Nis, a border town between Bulgaria and Yugoslavia, which is now Serbia, I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop," Murthy shared during his address.

    Beyond his personal experiences, Murthy also highlighted the importance of gratitude towards one's nation and advocated for initiatives aimed at providing education for underprivileged children.

    Narayana Murthy's journey to success is a testament to his perseverance and principles. Despite receiving lucrative job offers from esteemed companies like Air India, TELCO, and TISCO after earning his master's degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur, Murthy made a deliberate choice to become the chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. His decision stemmed from the opportunity to work on India's first time-sharing system, a project he was deeply passionate about.

