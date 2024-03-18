Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifts 4-month-old grandson shares worth Rs 240 crore

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has made headlines by gifting shares worth Rs 240 crore to his newest family member, his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty. This generous gift has made headlines and also caught the attention of many.

The founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, gave his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, shares worth Rs 240 crore. This effectively makes the baby the youngest millionaire in India. Young Ekagrah now holds 15,00,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04 percent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company, as per a filing with the BSE.

Murthy's personal ownership in Infosys has dropped from 0.40 percent to 0.36 per cent as a result of this deal, or more than 1.51 crore shares. The petition also said that the share transfer was done "off-market".

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's son, Rohan Murthy, along with his wife, Aparna Krishnan, announced the arrival of their baby boy in November 2023. The newborn, named Ekagrah, signifies unwavering focus and determination in Sanskrit. This addition marks the third grandchild for the Murthy family, who also have two granddaughters born to their daughter, Akshata Murty and son-in-law Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murthy took oath as Rajya Sabha member

Days after her nomination to the Upper House of Parliament, Sudha Murthy took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the chamber of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on March 14. Following her oath of office as a Rajya Sabha member, she stated that she want to learn more about the subjects she intended to bring up in the Upper House of Parliament.

When asked if the membership of the Parliament is a challenge or achievement for her, Sudha Murthy said "I am neutral and happy. Let it come and start. I don't speculate so many things."

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sudha Murthy's nomination and recognized her efforts to the fields of social service, charity, and education. The President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services.