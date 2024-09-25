Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hum log bhi enjoy kar sakte hai': Bihar journalist 'kisses' mermaid in Dubai; netizens are embarrassed| WATCH

    What started as an innocent report quickly spiraled into an Internet spectacle when a journalist from Bihar leaned in for what can only be described as a 'kiss' with the mermaid.

    'Hum log bhi enjoy kar sakte hai': Bihar journalist 'kisses' mermaid in Dubai; leaves netizens embarrassed (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 7:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

    In a world where journalists are known for their hard-hitting stories and serious reporting, a journalist from Bihar managed to turn his first trip to Dubai into a viral sensation, but not for the good reasons.

    Reporting from the city of skyscrapers and luxury, this journalist—on his first international assignment—decided to dive into the depths of Dubai’s fantastical side by chatting with none other than a mermaid. Yes, you heard that right! A creature of legend, the mermaid, was a part of a popular Dubai aquarium exhibit, and the journalist, with an air of wide-eyed excitement, decided to strike up a conversation with the mythical sea siren.

    However, what started as an innocent report quickly spiraled into an Internet spectacle when the journalist leaned in for what can only be described as a 'kiss' with the mermaid. Whether it was sheer enthusiasm or a spontaneous slip of professionalism, the moment was caught on camera—and the rest, as they say, is history.

    "Hum bhi aapke sath aana chahte hai, hum log bhi enjoy kar sakte hai, bura mat maniyega aap log, Jalpari hai bhai" (We also want to come with you, we can enjoy it too. Please don't mind, everyone. It's a joke, brother), the journalist can be heard saying in the video as he excitedly, repeatedly leans on the aquarium glass to 'kiss' the mermaid.

    The clip of the encounter has since made its rounds across social media platforms, with netizens both cringing and laughing at the peculiar scene.

    Comments ranged from “Is this journalism or a fairy tale?” to “From Bihar to Dubai, and now, a mermaid kiss? What’s next?” Many couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

    Take a look at reactions

    A user commented, "What level of journalism is that? And what is that behaviour?? So creepy."

     

    While the Internet’s sense of embarrassment over the viral clip is palpable, the journalist himself seems to have taken it in stride. “It was a surreal moment,” he reportedly said, humorously adding that he didn’t quite expect his debut Dubai story to involve such an aquatic affair.

    Dubai, known for its grandeur and glittering wonders, is no stranger to bizarre tales, but this? Well, this may just be a fish out of water—literally.

