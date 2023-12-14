Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Her father will kill him...': Mother of Vandiperiyar rape victim burst out at court after verdict

    The Kattapana fast-track court acquitted accused Arjun in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in 2021. The mother and family members of a six-year-old girl expressed anger after the court verdict.

     

    'Her father will kill him...': Mother of Vandiperiyar rape victim burst out at court after verdict rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Idukki: The mother and family members of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Vandiperiyar expressed anger after the court verdict. The court acquitted the accused. Judge V Manju of Kattappana Fast Track court pronounced the verdict acquitting the accused.

    The verdict was delivered two years after the filing of the charge sheet. Upon hearing the judgment, the girl's mother and other family members broke into tears in court, expressing a mix of emotions, including anger. Witnesses were unable to console the emotional family members who reacted strongly to both the court's decision and the judge. The courtroom witnessed dramatic scenes following the announcement of the verdict.

    The child's mother said " He tortured and killed my daughter. I had given food to my daughter, and at that time he came and killed my daughter. She was born after 14 years of marriage. What justice has been done? Don't you have children too? What kind of justice did you get? If this incident happened to your daughter, would you spare him? We will not leave him. Her father will kill the murderer of our daughter and will go to jail." 

    The family members alleged that the judge is not a woman and she has taken money from the accused for leaving him. The family members angrily said that they would not let him live happily.

    The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. The child's father had earlier demanded that the accused be given a death sentence. The father had said that the police and the prosecution had cooperated well during the trial and believed that the newly appointed judge had studied the case well. Meanwhile, after the acquittal of the accused, the defendant demanded a re-investigation to find the real accused in the case. The defense lawyer told the media that the innocent young man was jailed as a trial prisoner for two years and that he would demand a real re-investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the prosecution is looking at the possibility of appealing the verdict. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Experts analyse Parliament Security Breach, says clear Intelligence failure at all echelons

    Parliament Security Breach: 'Clear Intelligence failure at all echelons'

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu rkn

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details AJR

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl anr

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    football Newcastle Eddie Howe or Manchester United Erik ten Hag - who will be the first managerial casualty snt

    Newcastle's Eddie Howe or Man United's Erik ten Hag - who will be the first managerial casualty?

    Top 7 things world searched about India in 2023 gcw

    Top 7 things world searched about India in 2023

    Experts analyse Parliament Security Breach, says clear Intelligence failure at all echelons

    Parliament Security Breach: 'Clear Intelligence failure at all echelons'

    cricket IND(W) vs ENG(W): Fans applaud 'star in making' as Shubha Satheesh smashes 3rd fastest half-century on debut osf

    IND(W) vs ENG(W): Fans applaud 'star in making' as Shubha Satheesh smashes 3rd fastest half-century on debut

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu rkn

    Sabarimala: TN government aims to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon